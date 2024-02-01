Luxury living in Lucas Platinum estate

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
This exceptional residence is located in the highly regarded Lucas Platinum, providing the new owners an unparalleled standard of living.
Selling agent Andreana Donhardt notes that homes in this estate are built to a high standard on larger allotments. "They're not cookie cutter homes," she said, pointing out that this property is not off the plan, but a one-off design.
Situated on a generous 805 square metre block with a wide frontage, the luxurious family home stands as a benchmark in modern living, with convenient access to shops, schools, cafes, walking, and cycling trails amid landscaped parklands.
Upon entering through the grand timber door, you are welcomed into a wide entrance hall leading to the formal lounge.
The heart of the home features a study with built-in cabinetry, complementing the expansive open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area.
The high raked ceilings in this space are a highlight for Andreana. "It has a north-east aspect, so there's sunlight all day round, [which is] especially needed for Ballarat's climate," she said.
The modern kitchen has stone benchtops, a 900mm stainless steel oven with an induction cooktop, dishwasher, and stylish cabinetry. A butler's pantry leads to a fully equipped laundry with a drying cupboard and external access, enhancing the practicality of the space.
The generously-sized main bedroom is a true retreat, thanks to the large walk-in robe with stunning cabinetry, and an ensuite with a fabulous oversized walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet.
A hallway leads to three additional large bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes. A spacious family bathroom nearby includes an oversized shower, vanity, large bath and a separate toilet.
The open-plan living area extends to an impressive outdoor space with outdoor heating, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Large sliding doors open to an amazing garden area.
Additional features of this remarkable property include beautiful hardwood timber flooring, quality carpets, 2.7 - 3.3 metre high square-set ceilings, tall internal doors throughout, ducted heating, evaporative cooling, a gas log fire, stone benchtops throughout, security cameras and side access to the backyard.
The stunning landscaped front garden and backyard add to the charm of this exceptional property.
