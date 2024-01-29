Police call to slow down in 40kmh zones - if class is back or not

Pedestrian and driver behaviour will be under close police watch as school speed zones come back into force.
Classes are back for some students from Tuesday, January 30, but the reduced speed zones still apply for school not yet in session.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said everyone needed to take greater care when driving near schools from this week.
This comes on the back of Victoria Police's Operation Amity for the Australia Day long weekend in which Ballarat police nabbed 54 offences, from excess speed to drink and drug driving, with vehicles being impounded.
Acting Sergeant Hay said pedestrians and drivers could expect "zero tolerance" from police with school zones back in force.
"Parents and carers need to be mindful of young children and make sure they don't speed or double park around school zones," Acting Sergeant Hay said.
"It only takes a split-second distraction which can result in someone being killed or seriously injured.
"We are coming off the back of a horrendous road toll which saw the death of 296 people in Victoria alone, this is a number which I never want to see again."
School speed zones operate from 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm on weekdays during the school term. This includes when a school is closed or has a student-free day.
Victoria's Transport Department has also issued a reminder there will be extra road, pedestrian and bicycle traffic about schools and near bus stops at drop-off and pick-up times and that younger children could be unpredictable, without the same road safety awareness as adults.
City of Ballarat has more than 80 school crossing supervisors - better known as lollipop people - that will be back on the roads from this week to help young people and families get to and from school safely.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the city's school crossing supervisors played an important role in keeping students safe.
Meanwhile, speeding drivers made up almost half of traffic offences police nabbed in the four-day statewide Operation Amity.
Police detected 2,261 speeding drivers, with three quarters of these travelling between 10 and 25kmh above the speed limit.
