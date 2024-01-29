The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police call to slow down in 40kmh zones - if class is back or not

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 29 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat has more than 80 school crossing supervisors, such as Georgina Trgovac, out in force from this week while police are tightening a focus on school speed zones. Pictures, City of Ballarat, Kate Healy
City of Ballarat has more than 80 school crossing supervisors, such as Georgina Trgovac, out in force from this week while police are tightening a focus on school speed zones. Pictures, City of Ballarat, Kate Healy

Pedestrian and driver behaviour will be under close police watch as school speed zones come back into force.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.