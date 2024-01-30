'Coward' punches bystander in violent attack at popular venue

A victim has been described as "immediately" falling to the ground after being coward punched in a violent attack outside a popular Ballarat bar.
Two 25-year-old men, who have not been named as they were not convicted, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges including affray and intentionally causing injury in relation to the incident.
A third co-accused party was also charged but did not face court on January 29, 2024.
According to a police summary, the three men entered Piano Bar Ballarat about 11.30pm on November 24, 2023.
About 11.43pm, the trio were instructed to leave the premises by security guards, as they had been asked multiple times to stop leaning on the piano.
After refusing to leave, the three men fought with security, with one punching a guard in the head.
All three were eventually ejected from the premises alongside a group of bystanders who helped remove them.
Security guards then locked the doors to the Piano Bar, leaving the trio outside with the group of bystanders.
During an ensuing confrontation, one of the men took a three metre run-up and "coward" punched a bystander in the back of the head.
The victim then fell "immediately" to the ground and was left with swelling and bleeding to the right side of their head.
When more security guards from neighbouring premises arrived, the three men fled south down Albert Street which was captured on CCTV.
They were questioned by police while on Albert Street, and the two men who faced court were later arrested and interviewed on November 28.
Defence lawyer Crystal Caruana represented the man who "coward" punched the bystander.
She said her client had been triggered when a security guard took their drink, and the night then "snowballed" into chaos.
There was relatively minor physical damage, although I have no knowledge of what emotional and psychological damage has been done to that person.- Magistrate Costas Kilias
She also said her client had sought drug and alcohol counselling since the attacks.
Magistrate Costas Kilias said the man would be eligible for a good behaviour bond as he was young, had no relevant criminal offences and as there was no victim impact statement.
But he said the attack could have had far more serious consequences, which would have seen the 25-year-old face a higher court.
"There was relatively minor physical damage, although I have no knowledge of what emotional and psychological damage has been done to that person," he said.
"This was an example of what I've often said, 'not much good happens after midnight, particularly when alcohol is involved.'"
The man was fined $1000 and sentenced to a two year good behaviour bond without conviction, where he must continue to engage with drug and alcohol treatment.
The other man who faced court in relation to the attack was also fined $1000, must maintain good behaviour for two years without conviction and complete an anger management course.
