Stand-up comedian set for first big show

This young Ballarat comedian wants to see more opportunities for regional comedians to try out their work.
Erin Almedia is working with a young team aged 17 to 25 to put Pilot onto the Melbourne Comedy Festival stage.
Erin said it is an exciting and nerve-wracking time as she is preparing one of her longest sets so far.
"The point of the show is to get young comedians into long-form comedy," she said.
"Usually I do shows that are five or 10 minutes long but for Pilot they have to be 25 minutes."
In 2022 Erin won the comedy festival's Class Clown competition, a program specifically for young comedians.
During the year, Erin hopes to set up a smaller comedy show in Ballarat to increase the opportunities for regional performers.
"There are a lot of new and upcoming comedians and the only other place to perform is Melbourne," she said.
"It'd be nice to have something here in Ballarat."
Pilot co-producer Dylan McBurney said it wasn't clear what the next steps for young stand up comedians were, especially if they were not able to self-fund their shows.
"Especially if you're studying or working full time, it's not really financially viable to produce your own full length show," McBurney said.
"We're hoping that [this program] can support financially and creatively to give them a supportive environment and take their first step into becoming a professional comedian.
"We're really creating it for people like us, we're putting on the stage things that we find funny - you have your Netflix shows and big comedians, you know what to expect from them.
"But with people your own age, it's fresh and new and has more potential to surprise you in a really good way."
The show runs from March 27 until April 1 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Erin will be performing in two shows and will be MC for another show.
