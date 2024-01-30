Plans for new big-box shopping complex on Learmonth Road, Wendouree

Learmonth Road is set to become home to Ballarat's newest shopping destination with a new large-format retail centre to be built.
Vacant land between the Eureka Home Maker Centre and Caravan Street will undergo a development of more than $30 million to house a range of large retailers.
It will mark what is believed to be Melbourne-based developer Pelligra Group's first foray in to Ballarat.
CBRE large format retail negotiator Ryan Arrowsmith said the complex was part of the group's attempt to provide retailers the opportunity to capture the growth of Ballarat's population, particularly those in the west and north.
Showrooms and retail outlets will range from 600 square metres to 3500 square metres and are expected to contain a mix of businesses from furniture and homewares to automotive, habadashery, leisure retail and similar tenants.
The centre will also boast 326 car parks and is being billed as "the last ticket into the Wendouree Retail Precinct" joining a host of national retailers "along the golden mile".
Mr Arrowsmith said he expected the project to be completed this year or next.
It comes as works get underway on stage two of Delacombe Town Centre, which will also feature large-format retail, with stage three works to begin next year south of the existing shopping complex to add a Coles supermarket and other retailers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.