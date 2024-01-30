The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Plans for new big-box shopping complex on Learmonth Road, Wendouree

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept plans of a new retail development on Learmonth Road, Wendouree.
Concept plans of a new retail development on Learmonth Road, Wendouree.

Learmonth Road is set to become home to Ballarat's newest shopping destination with a new large-format retail centre to be built.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.