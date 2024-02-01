The Courier
Serious Bunkers Hill crash has residents pushing for intersection fix

By Adam Spencer
Updated February 2 2024 - 7:26am, first published 5:30am
Bunkers Hill resident John Lorimer is one of several residents living near the intersection of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Finchs Road calling for the intersection to be made safer. Picture by Kate Healy
Residents living near a potentially-deadly intersection in Ballarat's west are calling for upgrades to be made before someone is killed.

