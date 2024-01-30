The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Preps take first steps on school journey at St Patrick's Primary

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli headed into the foundation classroom at St Patrick's Primary School after a reassuring hug from mum Chantelle. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Eli headed into the foundation classroom at St Patrick's Primary School after a reassuring hug from mum Chantelle. Picture by Lachlan Bence

There were more tears from parents than preps as the school year began at St Patrick's Primary School on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.