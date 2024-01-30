Preps take first steps on school journey at St Patrick's Primary

There were more tears from parents than preps as the school year began at St Patrick's Primary School on Tuesday.
About 25 prep students were among almost 250 students walking in to classrooms at the Drummond Street school, which celebrates its 100th anniversary at that site this year.
Principal Ben Shields said it had been a "seamless" start to the year.
"It's been a really positive experience for all the students. We've seen lots of smiles and happiness and eagerness to begin school," he said.
"We had some teary parents much more upset than the kids."
Some prep students had been so eager to start school that they came to transition days last year wearing their uniforms.
"They're so keen ... and it's good to see them in class," Mr Shields said.
Schools across Ballarat welcome their students back from Tuesday - some starting different year levels on different days or after parent interviews.
The excitement levels at St Patrick's will stay high, with the school ready to begin using their new multipurpose building in the next two weeks, and upgrades recently completed to all classrooms.
"We've upgraded all classrooms to be much more geared toward the 21st century with flexible learning spaces where there is still the opportunity to have traditional classrooms, but also be open and have collaboration between classrooms," Mr Shields said.
The multipurpose building will be used for specialist classes, before and after school care, and as a meeting place for the whole school.
Pupils are also looking forward to having their full playground space back, having had limited space for more than a year while construction works have been going on.
"The playground space is still separated by some of the paving but in two weeks time we'll have fully playground access for all the kids to run through. They've already got so much more play space now the site sheds have been taken out over the past couple of weeks."
