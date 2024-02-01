Acreage and a stunning outlook

Opportunities to secure a lifestyle property are rare in this sought-after location.
This lovely contemporary home is set on approximately 2.5 acres, with established gardens and trees.
The property is perfect for those wanting modern conveniences combined with country peace and privacy, plus plenty of room for those seeking a self-sustainable lifestyle.
Situated on the inner outskirts of Ballarat, the beautifully presented property has tranquil living and stunning views from all windows.
Verandas provide plenty of places to relax and take in these surrounds while enjoying the country air.
The home comprises three bedrooms with built-in robes, and an ensuite to the main.
The spacious open plan central hub has cathedral ceilings and a superb feature chimney with wood heater. A second living space provides formal living, or a great family room where the kids can enjoy their own space.
The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bench and large pantry.
Other features include a good-sized family bathroom, split system, ceiling fans, a large laundry room with built-in linen cupboard, and a double lock-up garage and two water tanks.
Currently let periodically at $500 per week, privacy, views and proximity to town make this semi-rural property a must on your inspection list.
