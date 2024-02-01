The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Acreage and a stunning outlook

By Feature Property
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:28am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acreage and a stunning outlook
Acreage and a stunning outlook
  • 503 Ti Tree Road, Warrenheip
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1.1 million - $1.2 million
  • Agency: Doepel Lilley + Taylor
  • Agent: Leigh Hutchinson 0407 861 960
  • Insect: By appointment

Opportunities to secure a lifestyle property are rare in this sought-after location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.