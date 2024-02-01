The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Impressive offices and showroom

By Commercial Property
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:24am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impressive offices and showroom
Impressive offices and showroom
  • 2/922 Howitt Street, Wendouree
  • 157 square metres
  • Onsite auction on March 1 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725, Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778 and Alex Worthington 0467 367 931
  • Inspect: By appointment

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this exceptional office in a highly sought-after commercial precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.