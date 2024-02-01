Impressive offices and showroom

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this exceptional office in a highly sought-after commercial precinct.
The site features multiple private office spaces with meeting rooms, as well as a generous reception space with a sizable waiting area.
The building is fully air-conditioned, with a well-appointed staff lunchroom, disabled toilet facilities and ample room for storage.
As well as lots of onsite parking, the building also includes plenty of room for signage to promote your company, making it the perfect investment for a new, established or developing business.
It is suited to a variety of uses, including retail, offices, a showroom or medical facility, under the flexible Mixed Use Zoning (STCA).
The prime Howitt Street frontage generates exceptional passing traffic from the surrounding major brands and businesses.
Neighbours include national brands such as Dominos, Cellarbrations and many other food and mixed retail outlets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.