Gilded Gin is a taste of the goldrush life, complete with real gold flakes

Sovereign Hill's latest gin offering will make you feel like you've struck it rich on the goldfields with edible flecks of 24 carat gold in a gin liqueur celebrating the courage of women on the diggings.
Desperate women on the goldfields turned to brewing sly grog to support their families after their men moved away to try their luck at other diggings.
To celebrate their stories, Sovereign Hill has partnered with Kilderkin Distillery to release Gilded Grog gin liqueur following the success of their limited edition Sly Grog in 2021.
Both brews were created as a fundraising initiative for the iconic tourist attraction.
Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke said the Gilded Grog gin liqueur was like the goldfields in a bottle, complete with edible flecks of 24 carat gold.
"The distillers were on site looking at what grows around the goldfields, climbing around the mullock heaps, finding what would have been around the goldfields and using those botanicals to flavour the gin," Ms Nitschke said.
"It tastes like the goldfields. You wouldn't think you would be able to taste something like the quartz, the dust, the heat of the Ballarat summer ... but it's amazing how they captured that."
The liqueur gin features juniper, coriander seed, lemon myrtle, lemon aspen, wattle blossom and 24 carat gold flakes to create its unique signature Ballarat flavour.
"It's a homage to the women on the goldfields who sold illegal alcohol to support themselves and their families," Ms Nitschke said.
Sly Grog sold out after its release in 2021, but has been re-released as a pairing with Gilded Grog gin.
"We released Sly Grog as a partnership with Sovereign Hill and Kilderkin and it absolutely hit a nerve. It's such a powerful story about this connection to these women on the goldfields of Ballarat, how courageous they were and how, at their wits end about how to support their families, they brewed sly grog to sell on the goldfields," she said.
Sovereign Hill has even come up with a cocktail using both gins.
"If you visit Sovereign Hill you can have a liquid gold cocktail in the United States Hotel with Sly Grog, Gilded Grog, lemon and soda. You sit in the recreation of the United State Hotel, in a bar surrounded by wood, watching life on the diggings with the scent of the goldfields as you sip an absolute taste of luxury. There's no better way to feel like a miner who struck it rich," Ms Nitschke said.
