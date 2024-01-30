Man caught trafficking cannabis on 'West Side Buds' Facebook group

A Ballarat man responsible for trafficking cannabis via a Facebook page called "West Side Buds" has faced court after police raided his kitchen.
The 28-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to trafficking charges, following the search of a Hoppers Crossing property on May 19, 2023.
The man will not be named as he avoided a conviction.
Investigators entered the property at about 4.20pm, finding a quarter - or about seven grams - of cannabis inside of a kitchen cupboard, a collection of ziplock bags and scales.
Police also found an iPad belonging to the man, which had message notifications regarding the sale of cannabis.
The court heard the 28-year-old had used an alias account on Facebook, as well as the "West Side Buds" group to facilitate the sale of the cannabis.
He said he had been selling the drugs to pay his bills, and that he thought he was "helping people who needed it".
At Tuesday's hearing, the 28-year-old's lawyer said the police search was a "bucket of cold water in the face", and told the court his client had taken steps to get help through UnitingCare.
Magistrate Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said the man's drug trafficking operation was of a "moderate" scale, but not the worst example of the offending he had seen.
"It is not particularly sophisticated," the magistrate said.
IN THE NEWS
"He appears to possibly be delusional, considering himself not to be a drug trafficker and just helping people."
Magistrate Klestadt said the man was lucky to avoid jail time, on an account of his lack of similar prior offending and early plea of guilty.
"It seems that since your relocation to Ballarat and the more active support of your family, you have begun to realise how foolish your behaviour was, and how much you were put at risk by becoming involved with people you were supplying the drugs to," the magistrate said.
"The penalties for trafficking in drugs often, even in these courts, result in jail terms being imposed because of the damage which drugs do in general to the community.
"In your case, although there were clearly victims of your offending, and your offending resulted in the profits of organised crime gangs being increased, I am satisfied that the court can moderate its disposition from what might be expected."
The man was placed on a 12 month community corrections order without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.