Creswick return to top four in pennant bowls

Creswick have returned to the Ballarat Highland Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division One top four after a narrow three shot victory over Sebastopol.
Despite losing two of three rinks, Creswick secured the win thanks to the team of Dale Chalmers, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope and Beth Huntly, who had a decisive 31 shot to 11 victory.
The result has seen Creswick leap from fifth to third on the ladder, with top four rivals Buninyong and Midlands both losing on January 30, 2024.
There are now seven points separating Creswick in third and Midlands in fifth, in what continues to be a see-sawing race for the last two finals positions.
Midlands dropped out of the top four after claiming just two points in a 14 shot loss to Learmonth, while Buninyong had a surprise loss to Central Wendouree.
The narrow two shot victory has seen Central Wendouree climb off the foot of the table, after they won one rink and drew another to take 13 points from the tie.
Round 15 also saw runaway ladder leaders City Oval and Webbcona continue their strong run of form with convincing victories.
Webbcona defeated Victoria 62 shots to 53, while City Oval had a 51 to 59 away win over BMS.
With just three weeks left before finals, round 16 is set to be decisive with Creswick hosting Midlands in a match which could shape the top four.
BMS 51 (2) def by CITY OVAL 59 (14)
Ivan Annear, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 20 def Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Garry Powell, Ian Robinson 15
Brian Hickman, Dianne Hampson, Michael Hampson, Kevin McLean 19 def by Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 24
Jeff Ryan, Michelle Tait, Judith Lindsay, Scott McLean 12 def by David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 20
Webbcona 62 (14) def Victoria 53 (2)
Jill Hopper, Harold Worsley, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 17 def by Ron Saw, Donna Leeson, Kevin Coad, Alan Dennis 18
Jeffrey Grieve, Ross Boag, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 24 def Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Andrea Tudorovic, Robert Walsh 18
Joy Feltham, Geoff Gullock, Gary Johnson, Sarah Braybrook 21 def Alexe Hamilton, Bryan McGuigan, Noel Verlinden, Helene Stenning 17
Learmonth 68 (14) def Midlands 54 (2)
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Chris Powell, William Rowe 29 def Stephen Falconer, Janet Vincent, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 9
Kaye Dean, Ron Verlin, David Kelly, Gregory Ross 24 def Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 17
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Addy Ryan, Paul Beechey, Liz Bourke 15 def by Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Paul Kennedy 28
Creswick 57 (12) def Sebastopol 54 (4)
Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 13 def by Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells 19
Elise Bennett, Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Gerry Flapper 13 def by Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Brian Johnson, John Hofstra 24
Dale Chalmers, Judith Caddy, Steve Pope, Beth Huntley 31 def Joan Dunn, Judie Matthews, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger 11
Buninyong 61 (3) def by Central Wendouree 63 (13)
Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, Graeme Simpson, Wayne Morgan 17 def by Ted Lee, Ian Long, Tony Gutteridge, John Quick 30
Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 19 drew John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 19
Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, John Nunn, Keith Chapman 25 def Meryl Holloway, William Wilkins, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 14
LADDER: CITY OVAL 174 points, +171 shots; WEBBCONA 162, +145; CRESWICK 140, -38; BUNINYONG 138, +126; Midlands 133, +35; Learmonth 109, -75; Victoria 100, 0; Sebastopol 90. -131; Central Wendouree 82, -83; BMS 73, -150
Invermay 80 (16) def Daylesford 36 (0)
Beaufort 60 (15) def Clunes 44 (1)
City Oval 41 (0) def by Smeaton 67 (16)
Mt Xavier 47 (0) def by Linton 82 (16)
Sebastopol 57 (12) def Buninyong 56 (4)
TOP 4: LINTON 192 points, +313 shots; INVERMAY 161, 185; SMEATON 149, +116; CLUNES 134, +78
Sebastopol 60 (2) def by Ballarat North 65 (14)
Victoria 79 (14) def Midlands 46 (2)
City Oval 42 (0) def by Smeaton 64 (16)
Daylesford 35 (0) def by BMS 62 (16)
Webbcona 59 (4) def by Central Wendouree 64 (12)
TOP 4: VICTORIA 159 points, +203 shots; BALLARAT NORTH 151, +161; BMS 151, +130; SMEATON 149, +42
Learmonth 60 (14) def Creswick 47 (2)
Smeaton 50 (14) def Linton 45 (2)
Sebastopol 45 (0) def by Victoria 73 (16)
Mt Xavier 33 (0) def by Ballan 85 (16)
Buninyong 57 (0) def by Bungaree 79 (16)
Ballarat 46 (0) def by Midlands 73 (16)
Central Wendouree 54 (7) drew Ballarat East 54 (9)
TOP 4: BALLARAT EAST 173 points, +186 shots; BALLAN 172, +351; BUNGAREE 158, +193; SMEATON 158, +147
Ballarat North 29 (2) def by Beaufort 2 38 (12)
Victoria 40 (2) def by Midlands 41 (12)
Invermay 49 (14) def Webbcona 22 (0)
BMS 39 (2) def by Buninyong 41 (12)
Beaufort 3 49 (12) def Clunes 23 (2)
TOP 4: BALLARAT NORTH 148 points, +197 shots; BEAUFORT 2 142, +122; INVERMAY 142, +74; BEAUFORT 135, +104
