The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Creswick return to top four in pennant bowls

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 31 2024 - 2:57pm, first published January 30 2024 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Hawken bowling for Midlands during her sides loss to Learmonth. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Christine Hawken bowling for Midlands during her sides loss to Learmonth. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Creswick have returned to the Ballarat Highland Bowls Tuesday Pennant Division One top four after a narrow three shot victory over Sebastopol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.