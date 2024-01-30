Wait on impacts to iconic cleaning retailer in Mair Street

IT IS unclear yet whether Godfreys Ballarat will among stores sucked into closure within a fortnight amid an urgent restructure bid.
The vacuum and cleaning giant has entered voluntary administration on Tuesday, January 30, with an expected 54 stores in Australia and New Zealand likely to close in the next two weeks.
Godfreys had become one of the world's largest vacuum retailers and the leading trader in specialty floor care in Australia and New Zealand the past 90 years.
The business operates 141 stores with a further 28 stores run by franchisees.
The Courier has been unable to confirm how or whether the Mair Street store might be impacted. Business continued as usual on Tuesday afternoon.
PricewaterhouseCoopers administrators will continue to trade remaining Godfrey stores during the operational restructure and sale process.
Godfreys has long been situated near the Grenville Street-Bridge Mall precinct.
In 2003, entrepreneur Tom Krulis, who was at that time managing director of Godfreys Vacuums, was leading a plan to revitalise the shopping area with a "futuristic 21st Century appearance".
A report in The Courier at the time detailed Mr Krulis' $1 million face-lift with a touted tie-in to Sovereign Hill with traders from the outdoors museum "mingling with shoppers". Nearby a proposed public art wall would show historic images of Ballarat.
Two decades later the precinct remains undergoing change with ongoing works to reinstate a road through the Bridge Mall.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' Craig Crosbie, Robert Ditrich and Daniel Walley have been appointed as voluntary administrators of the company's Australian entities.
Mr Crosbie said Godfreys had faced a "challenging economic and operating environment" like many other retailers.
"Lower customer demand amid cost of living pressures, higher operating costs, and increased competition have all taken a toll on profitability, with some stores more impacted than others," he said.
"Our aim is to move quickly to restructure Godfreys to preserve as much of the business and as many jobs as possible.
"We intend to trade the restructured store network and sell the business and assets as a going concern, with strong interest expected from prospective buyers."
Godfreys' director Grant Hancock said the decision to appoint administrators was "difficult", but was "made with the best interests of Godfreys' employees, customers and broader stakeholders in mind".
The first meeting of creditors is being held on February 9.
There are 141 stores and more than 600 staff employed across Australia and New Zealand, as well as 28 stores run by franchisees.
The company's first store was opened in Melbourne in 1931.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.