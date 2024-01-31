New hospital chief sought after St John of God Ballarat boss resigns

St John of God Ballarat is on the search for a new chief executive following the resignation of Alex Demidov last year.
Despite Mr Demidov leaving his position in early October, the organisation was still advertising the vacancy last month almost three months later.
St John of God director of nursing Maria Noonan is acting chief executive officer.
A spokesperson said the recruitment of a new chief executive officer was being carried out with the assistance of a national executive search firm.
"This approach aligns with St John of God Health Care's standard practice for senior executive roles, ensuring we find a candidate who is not only skilled but is also able to build and further develop our hospital culture. This process typically takes three to five months," they said.
"Alex's leadership, especially during the challenging COVID period and throughout the hospital's expansion and redevelopment, has been invaluable. His calm and dedicated approach has greatly contributed to our mission and the community. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."
Mr Demidov moved to Ballarat from Sydney in 2017 to take on the role of chief executive officer of the organisation's Ballarat and Warrnambool health services.
Since then the Ballarat hospital has opened a new $5 million short stay unit to ease pressure on its emergency department, and works are underway on an $80.5 million hospital expansion featuring a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward, four more operating theatres and an expanded recovery room .
