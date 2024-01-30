The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police officer allegedly sprung drink driving on Lydiard Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 30 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

A police sergeant has had his licence suspended after allegedly being found drink driving on Lydiard Street earlier in January.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.