Police officer allegedly sprung drink driving on Lydiard Street

A police sergeant has had his licence suspended after allegedly being found drink driving on Lydiard Street earlier in January.
According to Victoria Police Media, the officer was off-duty at the time.
He was pulled over by police who saw a vehicle allegedly drive through a red light at the intersection of Sturt and Lydiard streets about 1.16am on January 20.
The 41-year-old returned an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.115.
"His licence was immediately suspended for 11 months and his vehicle was impounded," police state.
"He is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic-related offences."
Police have been focusing on impaired driving during the long weekend's Operation Amity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.