Pedestrian dies after Peel Street car park crash

A person has died after being hit by a car in a car park in Ballarat Central.
Crews were called to the scene at the Peel Street car park about 6.35pm on January 30.
According to Victoria Police Media, the person died at the scene.
As of 9.45pm, the person had not yet been formally identified.
Police added the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.
IN THE NEWS
"The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing," police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have footage, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.