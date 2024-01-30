The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Powercor charged after energy regulator investigation into Glenmore fire

Updated January 31 2024 - 8:49am, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water bombing aircraft were called in to assist in the fight against the fire at Glenmore on February 17, 2023. Picture by Wayne Rigg
Water bombing aircraft were called in to assist in the fight against the fire at Glenmore on February 17, 2023. Picture by Wayne Rigg

Electricity distributor Powercor as been charged by Victoria's energy safety regulator over a fire that allegedly started under powerlines south-east of Ballan in early 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.