Powercor charged after energy regulator investigation into Glenmore fire

Electricity distributor Powercor as been charged by Victoria's energy safety regulator over a fire that allegedly started under powerlines south-east of Ballan in early 2023.
Energy Safe Victoria has hit Powercor Australia Ltd with eight charges after investigating the Glenmore blaze on February 17.
The fire started near Lady Northcote's children's camp on Glenmore Road and burnt out 185 hectares of land.
It destroyed farm infrastructure including sheds, fences and tractors before being fully extinguished two days later.
Energy Safe Victoria alleges Powercor "did not meet its general duty to maintain and operate its network safely to minimise risk to people and property and minimise bushfire danger."
"It is further alleged the company failed to comply with its Bushfire Mitigation Plan (BMP) that sets out how it will mitigate the risk of fire arising from the supply network," Energy Safe Victoria media release said.
"In Victoria, each major electricity company is required to prepare a BMP and submit it to Energy Safe for acceptance. Once accepted the BMP must be published on the company's website."
The matter is listed for mention at the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court on February 28, 2024.
