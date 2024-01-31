New anaesthetic machines allow more complex surgery at Ballarat Base

New anaesthetic machines will allow more complex patients to undergo surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital and improve outcomes for emergency and planned surgery patients.
The hospital will receive seven new anaesthesia machines and patient monitoring devices which will improve reliability in operating theatres and allow a smoother transition of critically ill patients between hospital departments.
Being able to offer more complex surgeries will mean many patients who might previously have been forced to travel to Melbourne for their operation will instead be able to be cared for closer to home.
Grampians Health director of anaesthetics Dr Greg Henderson said the hospital's ability to offer more complex surgeries and treat more complex patients is "part of the evolution of how this hospital is progressing to perform a much stronger role for health in the region".
The new machines, funded through a grant of more than $916,000 from the state government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, will replace all the existing anaesthetic machines in the hospital operating suites and interventional procedure area.
"Not only will they be supporting elective surgery and emergency surgery, which makes up a large component of clinical services from the anaesthetic point of view, but we also support the interventional pain services, cardiology, radiology and vascular," Dr Henderson said.
"Also as we move into more complex surgery, robotic surgery and thoracic surgery, we need much more complex anaesthetic machines."
Thoracic surgery in particular requires more advanced functions and different modes of ventilation which the new machines will provide.
"These days patients are more complex in terms of there is often more co-morbidity, often a bigger BMI (body mass index) weight which increases the risk of surgery and anaesthesia. Monitoring functions (of the new machines) are much better as it allows us to be more able to deliver a variety of types of anaesthesia and better anaesthesia for more challenging patients."
Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said in the past, some planned surgeries had been cancelled because of equipment failure.
"We do know that from time to time some planned surgeries do have to be cancelled for a range of reasons. Unfortunately in the past few years that may have been because of staff availability because of COVID infections (but) we have had equipment failures sometimes as a cause of cancellation," she said.
"Investing in this equipment means we can be much more certain that surgery planned on any given day will be able to go ahead."
She said new equipment would also help attract the "workforce that we need in the regions to deliver those (planned) surgeries".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.