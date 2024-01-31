The Courier
New anaesthetic machines allow more complex surgery at Ballarat Base

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 1:50pm
Grampians Health director of anaesthetics Greg Henderson and health minister Mary-Anne Thomas tour the Ballarat Base Hospital catheter laboratory. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Grampians Health director of anaesthetics Greg Henderson and health minister Mary-Anne Thomas tour the Ballarat Base Hospital catheter laboratory. Picture by Lachlan Bence

New anaesthetic machines will allow more complex patients to undergo surgery at Ballarat Base Hospital and improve outcomes for emergency and planned surgery patients.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

