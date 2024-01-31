Multi-million dollar fresh looks for kinders now in session

Multi-million dollar new and refreshed spaces were ready for new classes of kindergarteners this week.
Three rooms in the new $9.9 million Alfredton community hub welcomed pupils for the first time, while an established Wendouree kinder opened its for the first time in 12 months.
Alfredton's Donegal Drive site has yet to be officially opened, the kindergarten is part of a complex also featuring two community rooms, a meeting room and staff rooms to help cater to a booming population in the city's west.
Set not far off Carngham Road and adjacent to the Djila-tjarriu playground, the Alfredton community hub is one of a string of community centres City of Ballarat is developing with a further two, one for Ballarat Central and Buninyong, touted to be constructed in the next two years.
The Alfredton project was built with $2.24 million in state government funding and $3 million from the City of Ballarat with the balance drawing on developer contributions.
In Wendouree, the $1.65 million refurbished and re-named Rowan View Children's Centre, formerly Rowan View Kindergarten, was back in session.
Ballarat parent Melissa Park said it was exciting time for her daughter getting started in the refreshed kinder.
"We're really excited to send our daughter to this brand new upgraded centre," Ms Park said.
"It's great to see the renovations that have been done, it looks like such a bright and pleasant place to learn in."
Upgrades were to ensure three fit-for-purpose early years learning rooms, a welcoming family area and meeting rooms.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who read books to kindergarteners on their first day, said the refit meant the centre could "comfortably deliver" free three and four-year-old kindergarten and a specialised referral-only childcare program.
The Forest Street centre is located near Forest Street Primary School and Mount Rowan Secondary College. Transition support to kinder and school for the Wendouree area, identified for a high degree of disadvantaged households, is a priority in City of Ballarat's early years plan.
City of Ballarat also launched its 2024 kinder programs this week at Girrabanya and Wendouree children's centres.
