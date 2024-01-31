Showing cancer who's boss: Nora Seeary fights back after shock diagnosis

Nora Seeary was full of excitement to start kinder this week; instead she will have her second round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a tumour that is taking up half her abdomen.
Nora, 4, is in the fight of her life after her parents noticed a lump near the top of her abdomen, which doctors later discovered was a 17cm Wilms Tumour on her kidney.
In the space of two days Nora was diagnosed in Ballarat, transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital, had a 'port' placed in her chest for medication and had undergone her first round of chemotherapy.
The whirlwind of a life-threatening medical diagnosis has shocked her parents Dana and Nick and left them looking forward to milestones they had never previously considered.
Stomach pains, initially dismissed as constipation, were the first signs anything could be wrong with Nora, who is big sister to Axel, nine months.
It was Ms Seeary's insistence on further testing after they went to Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department on Monday January 22 that led to the tumour being discovered.
In November, Nora had complained of tummy pain and after an x-ray in December it was put down to 'fecal loading' or constipation and a high fibre diet seemed to reduce her pain.
But about a week before her diagnosis they started again.
At a family dinner on the Sunday night, Mrs Seeary felt a lump in Nora's abdomen while Nora was sitting on her knee, but it subsided after Nora went to the toilet. It was visible again on the Monday but Nora felt fine and was keen to go to daycare.
Ms Seeary received a call from daycare that afternoon.
"Kinder said her abdomen was distended and she was totally withdrawn, which is not like her: she's funny, outgoing and a social butterfly," Ms Seeary said.
She was pale, the top of her abdomen near her ribs was distended, and the couple decided to take her to the ED.
After waiting about two hours to be seen for suspected constipation, and one doctor who wanted to send them home, Ms Seeary said she was not leaving until an x-ray or ultrasound confirmed it was definitely fecal loading.
"They did an ultrasound and couldn't find her spleen or kidney, just a mass," she said.
"I was getting pretty emotional after being told your four-year-old has got a mass that's taking up 50 per cent of her abdomen."
She knew it was serious when, later the next day, six doctors, all heads of department, came into Nora's room and said they needed to talk in a private room.
"I knew it wasn't good. Your world breaks within a couple of words when you hear your four-year-old has cancer."
From there Nora was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital.
That started another round of tests on Wednesday to confirm it was a Wilms tumour, but a CT scan also found four small tumours in Nora's lungs.
"The (kidney) tumour is 17cm long so it's more prominent in the front and is pushing up her spleen and stomach. Nothing is quite in the right place," Ms Seeary said.
Nora had her first round of chemotherapy on Thursday.
It is hoped that six rounds of chemotherapy will kill off the tumours in Nora's lungs and shrink the kidney tumour. She will then have more scans and surgeons will operate to remove her kidney and the tumour on it. If the tumours in her lungs persist, she will also face surgery to remove them.
And if the cancer has spread she will likely need more chemotherapy and possibly radiation therapy.
Ms Seeary said it was heartbreaking watching her little girl undergoing so many medical procedures.
"You just want to take them out of there and run ... you just want your baby to be normal, to live a long and healthy life."
During Nora's initial hospital stay, Ms Seeary saw the "confronting reality" of what they were facing when she came face to face with another mother on the ward whose child had just died.
"Everybody on that ward is going through something similar. Her son had passed away and we were just two days in to Nora's diagnosis thinking this could be us.
"You can't help think the worst, but the nurses and doctors have done everything they can to keep us positive."
Nora for one is not letting things get her down.
During a familiarisation visit to the day oncology ward she saw a bell which nurses explained was for children to ring to signify the end of their cancer treatment.
"She's already saying to me ... that bell mum, I'm going to ring that so hard I'm going to smash it," Ms Seeary said.
"She's an inspiration. She's so strong, just a sassy, opinionated little four-year-old. She's taking it in her stride and showing cancer who is boss."
Nora was meant to start four-year-old kinder at Lucas Kindergarten this week, and Ms Seeary was preparing to return to work but cancer treatment has put all of the family's plans on hold - and Mr Seeary is self-employed so their income has been severely curtailed.
Ms Seeary's cousin started a Go Fund Me campaign to help the family with the unexpected costs and losses they will incur in the coming months. More than $20,000 has been donated in just two days.
"It has spread like wildfire. We are totally grateful for every single donation and share," she said.
She also thanked Ronald McDonald House, who provided accommodation for the family while Nora was in hospital last, and all the necessities they forgot to pack in their initial rush to get to Melbourne. The Ronald McDonald House Charity's Ride for Sick Kids fundraiser will see dozens of participants take on a 10-hour rooftop spin challenge at the St Kilda Sea Baths in Melbourne on Saturday.
