Mount Clear crowned T20 champions after tense final moments

Mount Clear has won the 2023-24 Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 Cup grand final after a gripping 12-run win against defending champion East Ballarat.
In a match full of momentum shifts, no moment was more pivotal than spinner Ashley George's dismissal of in-form East Ballarat opener Chris Jerram.
Chasing 156 for victory at Eastern Oval, Jerram got East Ballarat off to a dominant start smashing 27 runs from 17 balls, in the process hitting several boundaries including a huge six over long on.
Mount Clear may have feared it had lost its opportunity to take Jerram's wicket in the second over, when a skied ball fell safely between several leg side fielders.
But with his first ball at the start of the fifth over, George took a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss the opener who had scored a devastating knock of 115 in the competition's previous round.
From there, George ripped through the East Ballarat line-up, with what turned out to be a match winning spell of 3-11 from his four overs.
By the 17th over a win for East Ballarat, who had fallen to 8-108 looked unlikely, but 29 runs in 18 balls gave the defending champion a glimmer of hope going into the last over.
Needing 19 runs to win, East Ballarat took six runs from the first two balls, before Abhilasha Rodrigo was caught on the long off boundary for 17.
The next ball Mount Clear claimed the title when James Nichols was run out trying to get on strike after number 11 Mitch Nicholson missed a ball through to the keeper.
Earlier in the evening, Mount Clear won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that proved to be difficult for batters.
After a solid opening, at about the halfway point of their innings, Mount Clear were reduced to 4-66 when Jack Jeffrey joined Zack Maple at the wicket.
Jeffrey led Mount Clear's recovery with a knock of 54 from just 33 balls, and was well aided by Maple who picked off a series of ones and twos on his way to an unbeaten 32 runs off 30 balls.
The partnership was eventually brought to an end in the 20th over, when Jeffrey was caught at mid-wicket attempting one too many swings to the legside.
But by that point, the highest partnership of the match had already set the platform for Mount Clear's victory and was enough to see Jeffrey named man of the match for his contribution.
Winning captain Tom Le Lievre said there were some "nerves" going into the decisive final over, but complimented his side's bowlers for getting them across the line.
"East had scored heavily in the previous two T20s," he said.
"We thought it wasn't really a terrific batting wicket and we'd done pretty well to get to 150, but we did think we were probably 20 to 30 runs short of par, but credit to our bowlers for keeping them under."
In particular, Le Lievre complimented the performances of spinner Ashley George, who he described as a "game changer", and batters Zack Maple and Jack Jeffrey.
"Those boys credit to them, they ran hard between the wickets and they pushed the innings really deep for us, they got us to the position where we were able to defend that score," Le Lievre said,
Mount Clear coach Paul Jeffrey said his team, which sit fourth on the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts ladder, would use the match as a confidence builder as they look to make finals.
"They're a young side and they've got great camaraderie, and it's a really good feel around at the moment," he said.
"All you can do is just win, but certainly [the side] is good enough to make the finals, and that's our aim.
"We're fourth at the moment and we want to stay there."
