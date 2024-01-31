The Courier
Mount Clear crowned T20 champions after tense final moments

By Bryan Hoadley
January 31 2024 - 4:33pm
Mount Clear players after winning the Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 Cup on January 30, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mount Clear has won the 2023-24 Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 Cup grand final after a gripping 12-run win against defending champion East Ballarat.

