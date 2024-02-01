Builder appointed for Ballarat Base Hospital clinical services tower

Builders have been appointed to construct Ballarat Base Hospital's new seven-storey clinical tower.
Built is expected to begin construction of the new tower later this year, with the project scheduled for completion in 2027.
The tower will house a new emergency department, a women's and children's hub, a state-of-the-art operating theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds.
The final stage of redevelopment will also feature a new main entrance on Sturt Street, with more short-term emergency drop-off parking and safe drop-off zones to reduce congestion and improve access for patients, families and emergency vehicles.
A new helipad will be built on top of the tower to make it easier for the Air Ambulance to transfer patients to the emergency department, or from the ED to major trauma hospitals in Melbourne.
The new helipad will be able to accommodate larger helicopters and reduce noise and downdraft impacts on nearby residents.
The hospital will continue operating at full capacity throughout the redevelopment.
When the $595 million multi-stage redevelopment is complete, it will allow the hospital to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients and an extra 14,500 inpatients a year.
"The final stage of the redevelopment is a boon for the Ballarat community - creating local construction jobs and bringing us another step closer to a bigger and better hospital," said Wendouree MP Juliana Addison.
Works are currently underway to double the size of the existing off-street car park in Mair Street to provide parking for around 800 cars. A new tower crane was recently installed on site to help build the car park, with those works expected to be completed this year.
In the meantime, staff and visitors are parking at City Oval with a shuttle bus running regularly to and from the hospital.
Stage two of the redevelopment works to build a new central energy plant building on Drummond Street, which will house a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology services, an education and learning centre, energy plant, engineering spaces and support services, is nearing the halfway mark and is scheduled for completion in 2025.
