'Never in my wildest dreams': Three Ballarat footballers to represent Australia

Three Ballarat footballers are relishing a "once in a lifetime" opportunity as they prepare to compete for Australia in a masters International Rules series against Ireland.
Andrew Nethercott, Paul Phillips and Rod Hogan all play for the Ballarat Diggers Masters Football Club, and also represented Vic Country at an AFL national masters carnival in 2023.
While there, they caught the eye of national selectors, and the trio will now travel to Ireland in March to compete in a three game series, with Nethercott and Phillips representing the over 40's side and Hogan playing for the over 50's.
International Rules is a hybrid of Australian Rules Football and Ireland's Gaelic football, and is played on a rectangular field with a round ball.
Phillips, who in addition to playing also coaches the Ballarat Diggers, said it was likely the team had more representatives in the Australian squad than any other side in the country.
"It's hard speaking on behalf of other states, but I wouldn't have thought that any other team in Australia would have three representatives from the one club," he said.
Phillips attributes the Ballarat club's success to the fostering of a supporting and social environment, which has had a positive effect on the mental well being of players.
"Win or lose you have a beer with the opposition at the end of the day, and the aim of the game is to get up on Monday and be able to go to work," he said.
"We've had guys come from broken marriages and stuff like that, [they] just want to get back out in society and be amongst people.
"The footy's probably, in a way, second to mental health and just being there for each other."
The mental health benefits of masters sport is something which Nethercott agrees with.
He started playing at the Diggers after looking for a distraction from work, and hasn't looked back since.
"When I got to master's I just thought about playing footy for fun, [and] for mental health, that's what masters football is about," he said.
"We just play for fun, and even if you do make a mistake, everyone laughs, it's just a happy place to be."
Similarly for Hogan, who lives in Horsham but plays for Ballarat, the sport has been a way to maintain his physical and mental health.
"It's just a terrific outlet, I call it my Ballarat masters men's shed, it's a great way to stay fit both mentally and physically," he said.
"They're just a great bunch of guys [in Ballarat], and I couldn't thank them enough for welcoming me, they've been absolutely terrific."
Hogan said he had played a lot of local footy in his life, but it would be a completely new experience to travel overseas and compete in a different football code.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd get to go to Ireland to play footy, let alone at 54 years of age, so it's a huge thrill, I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
In addition to the privilege of representing Australia overseas, all three men will also get the opportunity to play alongside AFL royalty, with former Brownlow medallist and three-time AFL premiership player Jason Akermanis coaching both sides.
Hogan said the group had been preparing for the competition by completing Akermanis' fitness plans, which would hold them in "good stead" during the competition.
In addition to this, Hogan said the trio had been training with the Ballarat Clovers, which is the city's only Gaelic football team.
"The Clovers, they've been really good to us and showed us a few tips and all sorts of stuff, so I think our preparation should be good," he said.
