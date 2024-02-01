'Bash her head in': Council worker subjected to terrifying threats over runaway dog

A City of Ballarat worker was told someone would come and "bash her head in" after an enraged man became abusive over his unregistered dog.
Douglas Gribble, 53, sought a sentence indication in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 31, 2024, on a charge related to the incident.
According to a police summary, a City of Ballarat worker was called to collect a dog which was loose at 7-Eleven Sebastopol on June 23, 2023.
When the worker took the dog to its registered address, she spoke to Gribble, and told him the pet's registration had lapsed in April.
Gribble then began yelling at the woman, and told her his partner would come and "bash her head in".
The victim then became "extremely fearful" and ran back to her car, where she was soon approached by two unknown men who knocked on the window and asked if she still had the dog.
One of the men then said he would take the animal, before reaching into the car and turning the engine off.
The woman told the men the back of the vehicle was unlocked, to which one of the men said "that wasn't so hard was it?"
After the two men collected the dog, they walked off with one apologising to the woman as they left.
When interviewed by police in relation to the incident, Gribble denied making any threats to the council worker.
Gribble's defence lawyer said their client had played a "muted" role in the offending as he had not been involved in taking the dog from the car.
This kind of behaviour towards council workers, or any workers, simply won't be tolerated.- Victoria Police prosecutor
They also said the father-of-four had committed no crimes since the incident, and was engaging in mental health treatment for depression and anxiety.
In response to defence submissions, the Victoria Police prosecutor said the victim had been targeted while doing her job, and had only been resolving the problem as she was trained to do.
"Quite simply the response from the accused was completely out of line," they said.
"The victim was just doing her job, there's no two ways about this.
"This kind of behaviour towards council workers, or any workers, simply won't be tolerated."
People going about their job need the confidence to go about their job without being abused.- Magistrate John Lesser
Magistrate John Lesser indicated he would convict and fine the accused if he entered a guilty plea.
Gribble accepted the sentence indication and was fined $1250 with conviction, and was placed on a good behaviour bond, where he must continue to seek treatment for mental health.
Magistrate Lesser said while the offence wasn't overly serious, Gribble's prior criminal history had a bearing on the sentence.
"People going about their job need the confidence to go about their job without being abused," he said.
