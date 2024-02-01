The Courier
Court

'Bash her head in': Council worker subjected to terrifying threats over runaway dog

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 1 2024 - 4:00pm
Ballarat Law Courts where Douglas Gribble pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where Douglas Gribble pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A City of Ballarat worker was told someone would come and "bash her head in" after an enraged man became abusive over his unregistered dog.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

