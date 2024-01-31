The Courier
The Courier
Arson squad to investigate after Ballarat tobacco shop gutted

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated February 1 2024 - 11:04am, first published 7:00am
Pictures by Lachlan Bence

The arson squad will investigate a suspicious fire that gutted the inside of a tobacco store in Ballarat Central on Thursday, February 1.

