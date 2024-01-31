Arson squad to investigate after Ballarat tobacco shop gutted

The arson squad will investigate a suspicious fire that gutted the inside of a tobacco store in Ballarat Central on Thursday, February 1.
Little Bridge Street is closed between the pedestrian crossings, from Dyer's Steak Stable to the Noodle Canteen. Buses are not running into the street.
Firefighters were called to Ballarat Smoke Station on Little Bridge Street about 3.40am while police were called about 4.30am.
"When crews arrived, the fire had spread to an adjoining shop," a CFA spokesperson said.
"The incident was under control at 4.09am and deemed safe at 5.18am."
A Victoria Police spokesperson said no one was inside the business at the time of the incident.
The roller door to the business was destroyed and the inside was charred. A skin and laser clinic next door was also damaged.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and police will investigate whether it has any links to other recent fires," the spokesperson said.
"Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or with information to come forward."
Detectives are also investigating whether a car fire on Boundary Road in Brown Hill about 3.43am is linked to the shop fire.
A CFA spokesperson said two units, from Ballarat and Mount Warrenheip attended the scene.
"The incident was under control at 4.05am and deemed safe at 4.20am," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information on the incident or anyone has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Traffic is being diverted around the scene into the Little Bridge Street carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.