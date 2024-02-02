Vision Radiology captures care for locals Advertising Feature

Left to right: Joel Morris, Maddison Hansford and Dr. Marcus Pianta. Picture supplied

In a snapshot of enhanced healthcare, Vision Radiology has proudly opened its brand new, state-of-the-art radiology clinic at 43 Albert Street, Sebastopol.



The locally owned and operated facility is one of 15 clinics across Victoria within the leading independent imaging group.

Vision Radiology has been part of the local community for more than four years and the opening of the new clinic underscores its commitment to setting new standards in diagnostic imaging for the Ballarat community, addressing the region's diverse medical needs.

Joel Morris, lead sonographer and partner, highlighted the significance of local ownership.

"Being locally owned allows the clinic to focus the specific healthcare needs of the community, ensuring personalised and high-quality care for every patient," he said. "We take pride in our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care that aligns with the unique requirements of Ballarat residents."

Providing specialised services with a local touch, the clinic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including MRI, CT, ultrasound and Doppler, X-ray, DEXA, OPG, and interventional radiology.



Emphasising a commitment to accessibility, Vision Radiology provides bulk billing for these services.

A highlight of Vision Radiology's new clinic is its cutting edge 3T MRI machine. With a bulk bill license for referrals meeting Medicare criteria, this state-of-the-art technology ensures exceptionally clear, high-quality imaging.

"Our 3T MRI scanners allow for a greater range of scanning options, facilitating detailed imaging with enhanced efficiency," Mr Morris said. "This not only maximises patient comfort but also ensures that we do not compromise on the quality of diagnoses."

The dedicated Sebastopol team is committed, to delivering the highest standards of care in modern, professional, and comfortable environments.



The team comprises of 10 technicians, six reception staff and Dr Marcus Pianta, who has a particular interest in arthritis and musculoskeletal tumour imaging, as well as performing a range of therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

"Our brand new facility symbolises a commitment to bringing the latest advancements in radiology to Ballarat, we can't wait to welcome new and existing patients to our new home," Mr Morris said.

Vision Radiology is also a proud sponsor of the Sebastopol Bowls Club and the Sebastopol Football Club, and looks forward to continuing to support the local community.