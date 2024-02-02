Cooke & Foley welcomes its fourth director to the company Advertising Feature

New Cooke & Foley director Matthew Richardson enjoys the community connections and long-term relationships made in a regional town such as Ballarat. Picture supplied

When it comes to running a business, navigating the compliance minefield represents significant risk and can be distracting and time consuming for business owners, and is best left to the professionals.

Just ask Matthew Richardson from Ballarat business advisory and accounting practice, Cooke & Foley.



"In recent years, there has been a large amount of legislative change with regard to tax law and ATO reporting requirements," he said.



"We strive to help our business clients identify and implement efficiencies, while ensuring their key performance indicators that make the business sustainable are adhered to and closely monitored."

Matt, who joined Cooke & Foley in 2019, last month became the company's new director.



"I am thrilled to join Kym Cassells, Paul Foley and Nicole Crocker in this capacity," he said.



"Our experienced team have skills in a number of specialist areas across all industries, including business advice, strategy and structure, self-managed superannuation funds and property transactions.

"Over the years we have also developed expertise in a number of varying industries including hospitality, farms, property development, the building trades and retail industry, just to name a few."

Cooke & Foley was founded in 1946 on principles of serving clients with honesty and integrity, and has developed a wealth of business advice experience that has been handed down through generations.

"We also have a deep understanding of the local business climate and related challenges that local businesses face," Matt said.



Born and raised in Ballarat, Matt attended St Patricks College before completing university at RMIT in Melbourne and University of Ballarat.

After working locally as an accountant since 2008, he became a chartered accountant in 2014.



I love working with my clients each day, and working with them on their business and personal financial goals. I really feel like I succeed when they do. - Matthew Richardson

"I am one of the lucky ones in terms of my work is my hobby. I love what I do and am fortunate that I can also make a living from it," he said.

"I love working with my clients each day, and working with them on their business and personal financial goals. I really feel like I succeed when they do."

Away from numbers, Matt enjoys local life with his wife and three-year-old daughter.



Currently on the board and treasurer for Ballarat Basketball Association, Matt's other passion is music.



He was a working musician during his 20s, performing at pubs, weddings and other events.



"I certainly was not selling out venues like Ed Sheeran, but I used to do a respectable version of Bon Jovi's Living on a Prayer," he jokes.



"Throughout my music journey I got to mix with a large range of personalities and I believe this really assisted me to relate to my diverse range of clientele.



"My current clients conduct their business in a range of industries [such as] local gyms and fitness centres, pubs and hospitality venues, construction businesses and even medical practices.

