Who are these 'fun guys' that are appearing across the city?

This summer's weather has resulted in the appearance of many species of fungi that would not normally be seen until autumn.
In gardens, paddocks and bushland, a varied sprinkling of fungi sprouted suddenly throughout the first three weeks of January. Ink caps, rustgill, russula, false truffle, milk-caps and more have been reported.
The photo shows a couple of large white mushrooms that appeared so suddenly that the landowner initially thought he was seeing litter strewn across his paddock.
The litter turned out to be white mushrooms, most likely the species sometimes known as white dapperling, or smooth parasol.
READ LAST WEEK'S NATURE NOTES HERE: Don't mess with this mate
They were white above, with white gills and stem, and up to 80 mm across. A few more of the scattered group of 50 or more can be seen in the background of the photo.
Fungi of several sorts have been reported at Lake Wendouree, including a couple that were not seen there in 2023. The same has been reported at Creswick.
None of the usual edible field mushrooms have been reported recently, although some similar forest species were seen.
Warm and damp conditions favour many species of fungi, but some need a deeper soak than we received in December and January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.