Three times the fun as triplets start school at Miners Rest Primary

All three foundation classes at Miners Rest Primary School will have one common element.
Triplets Michael, Andrew and Lauren Impey started school on Thursday and will be in separate classes - one in each of the foundation classes at the school.
The trio headed to class confidently on their first morning, already being familiar with the school through big sister Emma, who started grade five this week.
The triplets attended Miners Rest Kindergarten last year and spent time using the school facilities during kinder and their transition program.
Mum Nadia Impey said the house would be quiet without Michael, Andrew and Lauren at home but they were ready and excited for school.
"They've been looking forward to it all holidays," she said.
"They have been coming up to the school since they were born, and ... have gone through kinder here so they are super comfortable in that environment and I have no worries at all about them being there."
With four children in four different grades at the school Ms Impey laughs that organisation will be one of her biggest challenges in keeping track of "who has got what on and when" each week.
They decided to put the triplets in separate grades to allow them to develop their own identities.
"We want them to be individuals and as happy, supported and able to chase their own dreams as possible," Ms Impey said.
Her other challenge will be the quiet at home.
"I might have a clean house, but no promises" she joked. "It is going to be different for me. I'll have to reassess what I do and how I do it."
Ms Impey, on leave from her job as a secondary school teacher, has been writing for text books at night and is looking forward to having time to doing that during the day ... and getting enough sleep at night.
Miners Rest Primary principal Kylie Nissen said it was exciting to see all pupils back at school to start the new year, especially the new faces of the foundation students.
"It's just lovely to see so many smiling faces and little people running down the entrance way," she said. "And there's lots of smiles on teachers too."
The school has 353 children enrolled this year, including 61 foundation students, and about 80 children in the adjoining kindergarten.
She said there was a lot of consideration in conjunction with families in terms of placement of children in each class, and it had been decided the triplets should be separate.
"At this point we determined that these little people have enough confidence and independence, and need to have some individual identity so we placed them across three classes."
Ms Nissen said the school had a focus this year on re-engaging with their community and encouraging more parent participation.
"That's been a real focus coming out of COVID, getting families back on board with us has been really important."
During term one the school will run a Connect-Ed parent education program highlighting how children are learning and how best to support them at home, and families will be invited into the classroom to share student learning.
