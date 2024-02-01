The Courier
Court

'Waiting to do this for a long time': Tradie convicted for assaulting his mother

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 2 2024 - 4:00am
Ballarat Law Courts where a man pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother on January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Law Courts where a man pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother on January 31, 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat tradie has faced court for grabbing his mother by the throat and punching her in the face after a dispute over who would take care of his children turned violent.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

