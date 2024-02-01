'Waiting to do this for a long time': Tradie convicted for assaulting his mother

A Ballarat tradie has faced court for grabbing his mother by the throat and punching her in the face after a dispute over who would take care of his children turned violent.
The man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault after receiving a sentence indication in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 31, 2024.
According to a police summary, the man's two young children had been staying with their grandmother, who was due to return them to their father on July 25, 2021.
But, when the man's mother arrived at his house, she told him and his partner the children didn't want to come home as they didn't get breakfast or lunch when staying with their dad.
The woman told her son she had come to collect fresh clothes for the children, and when he opposed her, she told him "we can do this the easy way or the hard way".
"We'll do it the hard f-----g way," the man said back to the victim, before grabbing her around the throat and punching her in the cheek.
During the assault, the man said "I've been waiting to do this for a long time", while his partner yelled at him to stop.
The victim then fled from the scene, and was later interviewed by police with noticeable injuries to her face.
Officers then arrested the accused, who denied the allegations, and said the victim had actually been assaulting his partner while she was at their house.
The man, who represented himself, told the court he worked as a carpenter and handyman and was living with his children again.
I hope you can resurrect your relationship with your mother, I don't want you back here every time you have a fight with [her].- Magistrate John Lesser
He said he hadn't repaired the relationship with his mother, but his children still spent time with her, which was organised through his partner.
Magistrate John Lesser convicted and fined the man $1100.
"I'm very glad the family circumstances have settled down," he said to the man during sentencing.
"I hope you can resurrect your relationship with your mother, I don't want you back here every time you have a fight with [her]."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
