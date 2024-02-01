Matt Short player of year for second time

Matt Short's stocks as one of Australia's leading white ball cricketers continue to be on the rise after being named the Big Bash League player of the year for a second summer in a row.
He received the accolade at the Cricket Australia awards night on Wednesday in recognition of another super season as an opening batsmen with the Adelaide Strikers.
Short, who forged his game as a youngster with Ballarat Cricket Association club East Ballarat, was a stand-out with the bat in BBL13.
In his first season as Strikers captain, the Victorian-based Short made 541 runs - 175 more than anyone else in the competition.
They included the most fours and sixes with 43 and 25.
Short, in accepting the award, said being given the opportunity by Strikers coach Jason Gillespie to bat at the top of the order a few years ago had launched his career to another level.
"It really took off. I am really grateful. It suits my game."
Short said he had put an emphasis on starting the BBL13 tournament well and getting some early momentum going.
He said taking on the captaincy had been a challenge and he hoped to build on that next season.
Short continues his rise with another opportunity with Australia from Friday, when a three-match one-day series against the West Indies begins.
