Mounties, Red Caps much to play for in struggle for BCA finals

Mt Clear has the opportunity to inflict defeat on East Ballarat for the second time inside a week in the Ballarat Cricket Association.
Still on a high after downing the Hawks in a thrilling midweek twenty20 final, Mt Clear can keep be sure of keeping its place in the firsts top four if it gets the points at Russell Square on Saturday.
The Mounties only have 161 runs to protect, but already having picked up five wickets has them with the whip hand.
They will need to strike quickly though with East Ballarat set to dig for a fight knowing a win almost certainly locks it in for finals.
The pressure on Mt Clear is immense.
If it lets East Ballarat off the hook it could easily slip to fifth with games against the ever-dangerous Wendouree and top team Ballarat-Redan to come in the last two home and away rounds.
With the best of the Hawks' batting back in the shed, it is going to take some resolve from the likes of Adam Eddy. Harli Givven, Josh Smith and Tom Walton - all capable on their day - to keep the Mt Clear attack at bay.
Wendouree's season is potentially on the line as it chases 245 to defeat Napoleons-Sebastopol at Sebastopol.
There are two possible contrasting outcomes for the fifth-placed Red Caps.
If they lose and Mt Clear wins, their finals hopes hang by a thread. If they do chase down the target and Mt Clear loses, they are in the top four.
Golden Point should have far too many runs for Bacchus Marsh and finish the round on top, while Darley is in strife against Brown Hill as they play out the season.
Napoleons-Sebastopol 9-244 v Wendouree
East Ballarat 5-52 v Mt Clear 161
Golden Point 8-299 v Bacchus Marsh
Darley 5-28 v Brown Hill 127
Ballarat-Redan 5-142 dec d Buninyong 42 and 34
