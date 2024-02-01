Alleged drug driver sprung 40kmh over the speed limit

A woman allegedly caught travelling 40kmh over the speed limit in Ballarat, before allegedly testing positive for drugs is among a number of drivers caught speeding over the Australia Day Long Weekend.
Four-day statewide Operation Amity concluded on Sunday night with 25 speeding offences detected in the Ballarat area.
"Seven drivers were detected more than 25kmh over the posted limit including one female in her 40s who was detected driving over 100km per hour in a 60 zone who then tested positive for an illicit substance," Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said.
"Over 600 motorists were tested throughout the Ballarat area for alcohol and drug driving with only one motorist detected for exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol and three motorists detected driving under the influence of an illicit substance.
"This result is a reduction in what we have seen in previous road policing operations.
"Motorists doing the wrong thing on our roads continues to be a problem with over 70 motorists caught breaking various road rules such as failing to wear seatbelts, disobeying give way signs and driving unlicensed or while disqualified."
Officers also caught five disqualified drivers, four unlicensed drivers and five unregistered vehicles.
One vehicle was also impounded.
Acting Senior Sergeant Monteduro said officers are now focusing on school zones, as classes return this week.
"With School returning, police will be highly visible and enforcing speed around those school zones to ensure motorists are doing the right thing," he said.
"Importantly, no lives were lost on our roads during Operation Amity, however, this doesn't mean we didn't see the type of driving behaviour that contributes to road trauma across the state.
"Victoria police are pleading with all motorists to take responsibility and slow down on our roads.
"Police will continue to provide a highly visible police presence on our roads to keep our community safe and detect those motorists who are doing the wrong thing."
