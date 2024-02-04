Ballarat services to be affected: V/Line staff threaten ongoing strikes over pay

Regional Victorian rail workers are threatening ongoing strikes as a bitter industrial dispute continues, but the boss of the network says that won't help reach a deal.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union members will walk off the job from 3am to 7am on February 12, 16, 19 and 23.
The strikes are expected to bring regional services, including those on the Ballarat line, to a halt with effects also felt in Melbourne's west.
If the strikes go ahead, the 5.18am, 5.56am, 6.14am, 6.37am and 6.55am services from Wendouree to Southern Cross station will likely be affected as well as the 5.13am, 5.51am and 6.31am Southern Cross to Wendouree services.
Branch Secretary Vik Sharma says if four days of strikes don't lead to an agreement, the union will continue taking action.
Major sticking points include a pay rise in line with inflation and protections to safeguard jobs from technology in line with Metro employees who work on Melbourne's network.
Mr Sharma has blamed the Victorian government for stalled negotiations.
"There is technology knocking on the door which is a threat to our frontline members' jobs. We want a commitment from the Allan Labor government that our members' jobs are secure and because we haven't received that commitment we will continue to strike," he told reporters.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick urged the union to reconsider while the two parties are in mediation.
"The actions announced by the union are not helpful to getting to an outcome. These disruptions won't help anybody, it's more important than ever to get back to the talks rather than strikes," he said.
Public Transport Users Association spokesperson Daniel Bowen said the strikes would have wide-ranging effects.
"This will not just affect regional Victorians; it will also affect passengers in western Melbourne who rely on V/Line to get to work, school and appointments."
