Police

Appeal to find missing person Angus, last seen in Snake Valley

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 4:11pm
Missing person Angus. Picture from Victoria Police
Police are appealing for help to find missing 26-year-old Angus, who was last seen on January 22.

