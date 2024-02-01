Appeal to find missing person Angus, last seen in Snake Valley

Police are appealing for help to find missing 26-year-old Angus, who was last seen on January 22.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, he was last seen in Snake Valley about 6.30pm.
Police said Angus is described as Caucasian, of medium height and slim build.
"Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to the length of time he has been absent," they added.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to phone the Smythesdale police station on 5342 8524, or the Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
