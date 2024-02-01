Woman assaults Ballarat vet after cat gets euthanised

A Ballarat veterinary nurse was assaulted by the owner of a cat she had euthanised, after the owner claimed the pet had been improperly put down.
A 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to unlawful assault at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday following an altercation at the Ballarat Pet and Farm Veterinary Clinic in Delacombe.
She will not be named as she did not receive a conviction.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of April 27, 2023, when the woman walked into the clinic and confronted a vet nurse, pushing her with open palms on the chest.
The woman was then escorted from the business by staff members.
The 41-year-old told the court her cat had been missing for five days prior to finding out it had been euthanised.
She claimed the animal had been unnecessarily euthanised, having worked in the veterinary industry herself, and claimed the victim of the assault had antagonised her over the phone earlier in the day.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said the woman was unlikely to reoffend, and the assault was a "poor decision" made in a state of "distress".
"It is a serious charge but in my view it falls at the lower end," the magistrate said.
"You are not roaming the street looking for people to harm and hurt."
The unlawful assault charge was proven and dismissed.
