The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman assaults Ballarat vet after cat gets euthanised

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 2 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A Ballarat veterinary nurse was assaulted by the owner of a cat she had euthanised, after the owner claimed the pet had been improperly put down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.