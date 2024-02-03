Ballarat's Year 7 kids when they were in prep

They stated high school this week but back in 2017, they were just starting their journey.
Below you will see 125 photos of grade preps throughout the Ballarat region - every prep from every class at every school from Beaufort to Ballan.
The Courier has kept up Big Steps, Little Feet for almost two decades, providing an unrivalled archive for preps - or foundation students - from across the region.
The Courier will release its 2024 Big Steps, Little Feet on Wednesday, March 6. Families can buy their special keepsake edition on advanced order from their newsagent or over the counter at The Courier in Webster Street.
We will also publish the gallery online from 6am.
Our photo desk will also be open, to purchase your class photo, as well as class photos from previous years.
