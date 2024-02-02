Hottest day so far on Sunday will be a windy one

Just over a month since Ballarat was hit with floods and storms, it'll face its hottest day of the year.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast a top of 36 degrees for Sunday, February 4.
BOM spokesperson Morgan Pumpa said it will be a chilly start to Saturday before a hot summer day for Ballarat.
"We have a minimum of eight degrees for Ballarat due to the light winds and clear skies but it will warm up quickly," she said.
Winds will be a bit lighter on Saturday but will be increasing on Sunday - as will the temperature.
Overnight will reach a low of 12 degrees but the northerly winds will start in the morning to upwards of 35 kmh.
Ms Pumpa said reaching the maximum temperature will depend of the winds.
"The wind is expected to be up to 40kmh, there's a bit of uncertainty surrounding a south westerly wind change coming through," she said.
"Maybe around lunch time we have a chance of seeing those strong winds but we'll have a cooler change into the evening."
The uncertainty around the wind change will dictate if Ballarat gets to the forecast maximum of 36 degrees.
V/Line trains will be running to an extreme heat timetable on Sunday on the Ballarat, Ararat, and Maryborough lines - expect trains to be running slightly slower than normal to make sure everything stays safe.
Sunday night could drop to as low as 14 degrees overnight, with Monday forecast for a top of 23 degrees.
Ms Pumpa said to remember to take care during the winds and higher temperatures.
"Take breaks from the heart and stay hydrated," she said.
CFA District 15 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lachlan Redman urged residents to be prepared and ready to act if a fire breaks out.
"If you've got a fire plan, ensure you are familiar with it," Mr Redman said.
"Be vigilant and have your fire plan ready to go.
"We will have extra firefighting aircraft on standby and our incident control centre ready."
Grass slashing and other machine work should be avoided, as it can cause sparks that can quickly lead to out-of-control fires.
Keep an eye on the VicEmergency app for up-to-date information.
Always remember to wear sunscreen and reapply often, keep to the shade, wear a hat and sunglasses, stay hydrated and limit sun exposure during the hottest time of the day between 10am and 4pm.
According to HealthDirect, signs of heatstroke include dizziness, nausea, heat rash, rapid pulse, shallow breathing and more.
FIND A PLACE TO COOL OFF: 10 places to go in Ballarat with the family and kids
In January, the hottest day of the month was Friday, January 12, reaching a top of 32.5 degrees.
In January 2023, the hottest day was Saturday, January 14 reaching 34.9 and February 2023 hottest day reached a sweltering 38.5 degrees on Saturday, February 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.