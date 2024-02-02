The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hottest day so far on Sunday will be a windy one

Adam Spencer
Alison Foletta
By Adam Spencer, and Alison Foletta
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cool of early this weekend and avoid the high UV and sunrays as Ballarat faces hottest day so far in 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford
Cool of early this weekend and avoid the high UV and sunrays as Ballarat faces hottest day so far in 2024. Picture by Adam Trafford

Just over a month since Ballarat was hit with floods and storms, it'll face its hottest day of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.