Who features in this edition of our weekend in sport?

It's been a glorious weekend for our local sporting legends to get out and about around the grounds.
The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford were also around to capture all of the action on the sidelines.
On this weekend's agenda:
- Bowls: Victoria v Creswick at the Victoria Bowling Club
-Cricket: East Ballarat v Mt. Clear at Russell Square
-Rowing: Lake Wendouree regattas
-Soccer: Ballarat City FC practice match at Morshead Park
Be sure to keep an eye out at thecourier.com.au for all of the details of each event.
In other sport news:
