Twins beat the odds of prematurity to start school healthy and strong

When Emmie and Alexa Campbell started school this week, the schoolbags they carried through the gates of St James' Parish School weighed more than they did when they were born.
At birth Alexa weighed just 716g and Emmie was slightly bigger at 814g, and it was 109 days before the Campbell family were finally all together under the one roof at home.
This week they defied the odds of their early arrival walking into school as healthy, confident foundation students.
Mum Louise said the pair were excited to start at the school where big sister Trinity had also attended before starting at Damascus College last year.
"They are really happy and loving school," Ms Campbell said.
"I think they were excited about everything. They were excited about the playground and playing with their friends ... and they've got a real bond with three of the teachers there."
With only one class in each year level at St James', the duo will stay together right through primary school.
Despite the many complications often associated with being born at 27 weeks, the girls have no ongoing health issues.
Last year they had their tonsils and adenoids removed to remedy the severe sleep apnea and illnesses they both suffered, and Ms Campbell said since then their sleep has vastly improved and they haven't been sick at all.
It's a far cry from their precarious first days of life.
The identical girls were delivered after suffering twin anemia polycythemia sequence, a form of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome in which one baby receives too much blood and one too little from their shared placenta. It meant that Emmie was red when born, a result of receiving too much blood, and Alexa was anaemic and white.
It was a week before their mum and dad were able to have their first cuddle with their newborns, and when arriving for their second cuddle when the girls were eight days old, Emmie's bowel perforated and she was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital for emergency surgery.
For the next 101 days the family split their time between two hospitals as Emmie remained at RCH and Alexa stayed at the Royal Women's where they were born.
When the twins were younger Ms Campbell was doing some cleaning work, but their constant sickness meant she had to give that up, and she picked up book keeping work at home so she could continue working if they were ill.
"Now I can work without all the interruptions ... but I think it will take some time to get used to being on my own," she said.
One thing she is looking forward to is getting involved and helping at school, which she didn't get the opportunity to do when Trinity was younger after the girls were born.
