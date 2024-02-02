The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Twins beat the odds of prematurity to start school healthy and strong

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 2 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmie and Alexa Campbell, 5, started school this week at St James' Parish School and are now thriving after being born 13 weeks prematurely. Picture by Kate Healy
Emmie and Alexa Campbell, 5, started school this week at St James' Parish School and are now thriving after being born 13 weeks prematurely. Picture by Kate Healy

When Emmie and Alexa Campbell started school this week, the schoolbags they carried through the gates of St James' Parish School weighed more than they did when they were born.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.