The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Police appeal for information as Ballarat becomes latest frontier in tobacco war

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating a suspicious fire which destroyed a Ballarat tobacconist on February 1, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police investigating a suspicious fire which destroyed a Ballarat tobacconist on February 1, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Victoria Police say tobacco store owners will be key in the fight against "reckless and relentless" groups after a Ballarat outlet became the latest business to be targeted in an arson attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.