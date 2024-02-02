Police appeal for information as Ballarat becomes latest frontier in tobacco war

Victoria Police say tobacco store owners will be key in the fight against "reckless and relentless" groups after a Ballarat outlet became the latest business to be targeted in an arson attack.
In a statement to The Courier, a Victoria Police spokesperson said they are appealing to tobacco store owners and staff for any information about activities related to the illicit tobacco trade.
"We have ... made it clear that store owners remain absolutely key when it comes to getting timely intelligence about the threats these groups pose," they said.
"Those in the industry are crucial to our ability to bring these organised crime syndicates down."
The statement comes after the Ballarat Smoke Station on Little Bridge Street was destroyed by a suspicious fire which was started in the early hours of February 1, 2024.
The incident is being treated as a targeted attack by the arson squad and Taskforce Lunar detectives, who will also investigate if the incident is linked to other recent fires.
In November 2023, Victoria Police reported Taskforce Lunar was investigating at least 29 arsons or attempted arsons, which were mainly linked to tobacco stores in Melbourne and regional Victoria.
The taskforce, which operates alongside other specialised crime units, was created in October 2023, in response to the rising wave of crime related to the illegal tobacco trade.
Since then, Victoria Police have made several arrests and have seized more than $7 million worth of illicit tobacco products.
The investigation has included a raid of three Ballarat tobacco stores in October 2023, during which police confirmed they were looking for illegal products.
The Ballarat Smoke Station, the store which was torched on February 2, was one of the three establishments searched by police.
Other regional areas have also been affected by the illegal trade, with a storage facility and tobacco store in Korumburra raided by members of Victoria Police at the end of November, 2023.
As part of the same operation, properties in the Melbourne suburbs of Highett and Hoppers Crossing were also searched.
According to a Victoria Police spokesperson, they are currently undertaking "significant" investigations into the organised groups they believe to be responsible for attacks such as the one on Little Bridge Street.
"These groups are reckless and relentless when it comes to the turf war over illicit tobacco profits and will try to gain a foothold over competitors in any way possible," they said.
