Stolen lawn bowls among loot taken by state-wide car theft ring

Lawn bowls and a defibrillator were found among a cache of stolen goods linked to a ring of car thefts across the state.
Brandon Grant, 24, was one of four arrested in relation to a significant quantity of burglaries and car thefts in areas diverse as Ballarat, Horsham, Shepparton, Wodonga, Cobram, Wangaratta, Deer Park and Yarrawonga.
The court heard Grant first became involved in the theft ring on the afternoon of December 27, 2022, when offenders broke into a car yard in Wodonga.
During the theft, the offenders cut open a chain fence and stole a Toyota Camry parked at the property.
The window of a Isuzu DMax ute was smashed to move the vehicle to gain access to the Camry.
Investigators believed a universal key generator tool was used during the thefts - a device which mimics the keyless entry fob found on many newer model cars.
Grant was also linked to a theft on the morning of December 29, 2022, when offenders used and angle grinder to cut through a gate at the Yarrawonga Marine Yard.
CCTV captured the offenders taking a 1998 VM Custom boat trailer and Sanger VX2 power boat from the yard, valued at about $50,000.
A stolen Toyota Hilux towing the stolen boat and boat trailer were later seen driving in Miners Rest on December 29, 2022.
At about 2.30pm the Hilux was spotted driving on Tait Street in Bonshaw, where it entered a garage.
Police followed the vehicle to the Bonshaw address, and arrested Grant and three other co-accused.
One of Grant's co-accused was found to have had the universal key generator in question stashed away in her sock.
Investigators later searched the Hilux and found two flags stolen from the Invermay Bowls Club, a defibrillator stolen from Clunes, a crossbow and stolen trailer registration plates.
They also found a bag containing a white crystal substance, a universal key generator and stopwatch, and a backpack containing a drill, two angle grinders, gloves, seven sets of car keys and a head torch, among other items.
A defibrillator stolen from the Invermay Bowls Club was found in the Bonshaw garage, alongside four stolen lawn bowls, a bowling arm, two shotgun shells and a bag containing a white powdery substance.
During an interview with police Grant admitted to being present at all of the thefts.
Since the matter was before the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in 2023, Grant had since gone on to seek mental health care and drug treatment.
He had also completed 25 hours of community work.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said Grant would avoid jail time, unlike his fellow offenders, due to his limited role in the thefts.
"It was very serious offending, you were with others, you repeatedly used angle grinders, technology and equipment to repeatedly steal motor vehicles and other property," the magistrate said.
It was so serious that your co-offenders got substantial terms of imprisonment for their involvement,
"In your case, the courts have adopted a different perspective because of your personal background.
"I am satisfied that you were a part of it, but you weren't necessarily the person who was driving all of it."
Grant was placed on an 18 month community corrections order, with 23 days of pre-sentence detention recognised as already being served.
