The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Stolen lawn bowls among loot taken by state-wide car theft ring

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boat and stolen utility were spotted on the Western Highway near Ballarat after being stolen in Yarrawonga. File picture
The boat and stolen utility were spotted on the Western Highway near Ballarat after being stolen in Yarrawonga. File picture

Lawn bowls and a defibrillator were found among a cache of stolen goods linked to a ring of car thefts across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.