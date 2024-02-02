Six-weekend festival of food, music, drinks and markets at The Goods Shed

A new six-weekend festival will activate The Goods Shed public plaza with food, drink, music and markets.
Feb Fever will run Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday afternoons from February 2 for six weeks to encourage Ballarat residents and visitors to explore the new food and drink precinct near the station.
"It's the first big activation of the space and subject to how this year goes it's our intent to do this through February and March each year and hopefully for it to grow in stature," said Itinerant Spirits co-founder Craig Ryan.
"It's really a spirits, bites and beats mix with a variety of music mainly from local musicians ... the Fever-Tree bar and container are here, a variety of Itinerant Spirits and mixers and various drinks, and we've partnered with Atlantic Group with Nolans and Boom Time Dumplings doing food throughout the evening and afternoons," Mr Ryan said.
Dessert and gelato trucks will also be on site for sweets, and specialty Saturday markets will be held intermittently including vinyl music, reworn clothes and others.
Mr Ryan said the family-friendly festival would shine a spotlight on the outdoor plaza and the whole Goods Shed precinct and let people know it was open.
"A lot of people in Ballarat are not aware of The Goods Shed. They may be aware it was being redeveloped ... but it's a great opportunity for people to walk in and explore what is within The Goods Shed.
"This precinct really is the gateway to Ballarat from a train and bus perspective and we are encouraging people from Melbourne and living along the Ballarat train line to jump on the train and come up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.