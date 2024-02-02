Police search for missing man Gerrard

Police are searching for a a 77-year-old man with dementia known to frequent Ballarat.
According to a Victoria Police media release, Gerrard was last seen about 12.20pm on February 1 on Warrigal Road, Heatheron.
Police and family have concerns for Gerrard's welfare.
He is described as being Caucasian with short grey hair and a grey berard.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket over a check shirt, with blue jeans and black runners.
It's also possible he was wearing a black baseball cap, police added.
He is known to frequent the Geelong and Ballarat areas.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Cheltenham police station on 9583 9767.
