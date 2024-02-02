Car on its roof after crash on Ballarat's outskirts

Emergency crews have rushed to a two-car crash outside Snake Valley.
Crews were called to the scene about 4.35pm on the Smythesdale-Snake Valley Road, near the Hopes Lane intersection.
One car was found on its roof.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.
It follows a horror start to the year on the roads around Ballarat, with crashes and near-misses in Ballarat's west, and dozens of speeding drivers caught as part of Highway Patrol's Operation Amity.
