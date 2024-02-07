'No one would believe us': Orphanage survivor reflects ahead of official apology

Lorraine Kendall was two-years-old when two big men and a big woman came to take her from her mother.
"The big lady came and pulled me out of the high chair. After that I do not know where I went," she said.
Her earliest memory comes to her in bits and pieces - the memory of an event which would permanently alter the trajectory of her life.
"I am sitting a high chair. My mother was in a three-piece pin stripe bone suit. She had to plait her hair twice," she said.
"When the woman came to grab me out of the high chair I thought my mother was reaching out to grab me but it wasn't, she brushed her hair back behind her ear.
"I remember that like it was yesterday, and it really upset me because I didn't know this big woman. I don't know where I was put, or where I went, because I was put in a big black car with dark glass.
"After that, I don't know where I actually went until I was six years of age."
Like the children of many poor and troubled families in the first half of the 20th century, Lori was taken by the government of Victoria and placed into the state's care at an orphanage.
She spent most of her early childhood at an institution in Royal Park, before being moved to the Ballarat Orphanage in 1950.
The orphanage would later become notorious for its abuse of children in the state's care, and the brutality of its staff members.
From her time there Lori remembers mostly the punishments and abuse punitively doled out to children for things such as whispering to one another.
"If we played up we got the sugar cane, or Dr Black or Dr White," she said.
"They were the straps that the barbers used to use to sharpen their blades when shaving men's whiskers off.
"Dr Black was for boys and Dr White was for the girls, and brother did they sting."
As a child at the orphanage, Lori said she was sexually assaulted by one of the female staff members in a toilet block.
She said she was not believed when she came forward to the orphanage's deputy matron at the time, Ms Sharpe.
"I went and reported to Ms Sharpe. She had a bunch of keys in her hand, and I got a whack across the jawbone from her and I was told I was a liar," she said.
"We had no where. No one would believe us."
On Thursday, Lori, alongside many other survivors of abuse at state orphanages and children's homes, will travel to the Victorian Parliament to hear Premier Jacinta Allan deliver an apology on behalf of the state government.
It won't be the first time a politician will apologise to Lori - in 2018 then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull made an apology following the release of the recommendations for the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
"This sorry business. I am sorry but you have to be genuine to say sorry to someone. When we had it from Kevin Rudd, when he apologised I felt that he was genuine" she said.
"But when Malcolm Turnbull apologised I felt that he wasn't genuine. I thought he had said to so fast, the sorry just went over his head. I have nothing against the man.
"I judge people as they speak to me. If I feel like they are telling the truth."
Lori eventually left state care after a stint working at a mixed farm in Beaufort.
Her father, previously in prison, once stole her away from the Ballarat Orphanage under the false pretense of seeing her dying mother at Hamilton Hospital.
The pair got as far as Port Douglas until a uniform inconsistency between Australia's police forces foiled their plans.
"I thought the police wore dark blue uniforms, but up in Queensland in the early days they were khaki," she said.
"I thought they were his army buddies. When this man came in in a khaki uniform he asked 'where is your daddy?'. I said 'out fishing, do you want me to call him in?'.
"He said 'no, love', patted me on the head and said he would see me soon. When I told my father he went through a wall.
"He told me to get dressed, we took off again. Next minutes there were heaps of them, at the railway station. I said 'Daddy here are your army buddies'."
Lori would later moved from Victoria to Queensland to start a new life. She was never allowed to access files on her mother - and to this day, has very little information about who she was or why she was taken from her.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277. Care Leavers Australian Network 1800 008 774, 0425 204 747.
