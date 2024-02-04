Open space areas of potential flagged by Ballarat residents

Open spaces in Ballarat seem to be a topic close to the heart of residents, with a survey from the City of Ballarat council getting some 700 responses.
The Open Spaces Strategy will have several stages before being adopted by the council, with the survey being released in late 2023.
The City of Ballarat will use this strategy over the next decade to guide the council on developing green spaces, improvement of open spaces, use of parks and more. One respondent even remarked how open space could mean "everything under the sun".
The survey highlighted some of Ballarat's popular spaces and some key concerns from residents.
Some of these include habitat destruction and the need to utilise open space for vegetation, watering holes and greenery for wildlife. An example was given to incorporate native plants at the airport precinct and at the Botanical Gardens.
Many spots were marked as potential spaces to plant native trees off the Western Freeway, at Gong Gong Reservoir and even in more urban green spaces in the central business district.
One respondent remarked the need for better, cohesive planning for growth areas calling them "poorly planned" and showed an issue of departments "not working together".
Respondents also raised concerns over rubbish in the Yarrowee River and other walking tracks, calling for a better way to prevent litter.
People also raised issues about a lack of footpath connection to some parks.
One person called a spot off Elsworth Street East a "waste land", but also said it but had potential.
People praised the bike path on Steinfeld Street North saying it was a safe, shaded spot.
Another person commented on how unsafe to pedestrians the Webster Street and Creswick Road intersection can be.
The next stage of the strategy development is to create a strategy development draft and later in 2024, possibly as early as March, the council will "dig into the key themes identified as part of the development of the strategy" to finalise the draft.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it's encouraging to see so many people sharing their views on the city's open spaces.
"We look forward to the next stage of the consultation, to work with specific user groups to co-design and develop the strategy," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.