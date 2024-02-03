Remember to be sun smart on Ballarat's hottest day yet

Ballarat residents are still in for a sweltering hot day on Sunday, February 4.
The 4.30pm update at the Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday, February 3 still showed a top temperature of 36 degrees - the hottest day so far for 2024.
The wind speed was slightly reduced and may get up to 35kmh rather than 40kmh.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said it would depend on the winds if Ballarat would reach the forecast maximum.
"Maybe around lunch time we have a chance of seeing those strong winds but we'll have a cooler change into the evening," they said.
Overnight on Sunday will have a low of 15 degrees, a slight increase from the previous forecast.
Monday, February 5 will be a cloudy day with a slight chance of showers and reach a top of 23 degrees.
V/Line trains will be running to an extreme heat timetable on Sunday on the Ballarat, Ararat, and Maryborough lines - expect trains to be running slightly slower than normal to make sure everything stays safe.
The bureau spokesperson advised to stay out of the heat and stay hydrated.
CFA District 15 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lachlan Redman urged residents to be prepared and ready to act if a fire breaks out.
"If you've got a fire plan, ensure you are familiar with it," Mr Redman said.
"Be vigilant and have your fire plan ready to go.
"We will have extra firefighting aircraft on standby and our incident control centre ready."
Grass slashing and other machine work should be avoided, as it can cause sparks that can quickly lead to out-of-control fires.
Keep an eye on the VicEmergency app for up-to-date information.
Ballarat's fire danger rating will be high meaning ready to act.
Always remember to wear sunscreen and reapply often, keep to the shade, wear a hat and sunglasses, stay hydrated and limit sun exposure during the hottest time of the day between 10am and 4pm.
While there are no warnings out for the Ballarat regions, the bureau has released a extreme fire danger warning for the neighbouring Wimmera area.
