Ben Melham salutes on Blue Diamond favourite Coleman

Ben Melham is in the box seat to win the Blue Diamond Stakes for the first time.
Melham will have the ride on favourite Coleman in the blue ribbon two-year-old classic at Caulfield on Saturday, February 24.
Coleman firmed at the top of Blue Diamond betting markets with victory in the group 3 $200,000 Chairman's Stakes, 1000m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
The colt is unbeaten in two starts for Monrington trainer Matt Laurie.
The victory was Melham's third in the Chairman's Stakes, having scored on Atomic in 2011 and Zulfiqar last year.
The Ballarat-raised Melham, who started his riding career as an apprentice with Darren Weir, has won some of Australia's biggest races, but a Blue Diamond would be right up with the best of them for the 35yo, who has 20 group 1s to his name.
Coleman has provided just the success he was looking for after missing a couple of months after hip surgery.
He only returned to race riding in the last week of January.
Coleman completed a running double for the day for the Laurie-Melham combination.
