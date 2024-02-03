BCA 1st XI review: George claims 5-wicket haul as Mt Clear scrapes in | SCOREBOARDS

Mt Clear has retained its place in the Ballarat Cricket Association firsts top four with a gripping four-run over East Ballarat.
Ash George secured the match-winning wicket - catching leading edge off a brave Josh Smith off his own bowling to dismiss the Hawks for 157 at Russell Square on Saturday.
The Mounties close within one point of third-placed East Ballarat with two rounds to play and keep their nose in front of Wendouree.
East Ballarat resumed on the second day on a precarious 5-52
It was always going to be tough to chase down Mt Clear's 161 and when it stumbled to 9-124 the match look out of the Hawks' reach.
Tom Walton had contributed 25 (4 fours) and Adam Eddy and Harli Givvens had each reached double figures, but it did not look like being enough with Mt Clear's attack led by George's leg spin and Grant Trevenen tightening the screws.
However, Smith and Josh Brown had other ideas.
They dug in and the reigning premier slowly, but surely closed in on what looked like an unlikely win.
The task proved just too much, with a courageous last-wicket stand ending within touching distance of the premiership points after contributing 33 runs in 12 overs.
Smith made 38 (6 fours) and Brown finished 11 not out.
George had the figures of 5-70 off 21.5 overs and Aja Mada took 3-42.
A win would have locked in a finals campaign for East Ballarat, but now like Mt Clear and Wendouree it is going to have to fight all the way.
Mt Clear captain Tom Le Lievre admitted there were plenty of nerves in each camp as the match tightened.
"Full credit to East, they took it right up to us, but it was the sort of pitch on which something is always a chance of happening we put our trust in our processes."
Le Lievre said Mt Clear had gone into the fixture well aware of the importance of it.
GOLDEN Point and Wendouree each secured the wins they needed, but were kept honest all the way in Ballarat Cricket Association firsts competition.
The Pointies retained top position with a 41-run victory over Bacchus Marsh and Wendouree stayed in touch of the top four by three wickets against Napoleons-Sebastopol.
Golden Point was temporarily displaced by Ballarat-Redan after its outright win over Buninyong on the first day of a two-day fixture, but order was restored on Saturday.
Protecting 8-299, Golden Point always looked in control of Bacchus Marsh at the Eastern Oval.
Daniel Lalor made sure the Pointies had to work all the way though with 156 as the Bulls reached 9-258.
He hit 18 fours and two sixes off 219 balls - batting at number four and being the last wicket to fall for the day.
Bacchus Marsh looked like falling well short in the heat when it slumped to 8-145.
Lalor was joined by Brad Oxford and they prolonged proceedings with a 108-run stand.
Oxford finished on 41no (4 fours, 2 sixes).
Daniel White had the best bowling figures of 3-8 off nine overs.
Mohomed Feshal took 3-31.
Wendouree needed all but four of its allocated over to get 7-247 and bring Naps-Sebas, 244, undone.
The Red Caps had the ideal start with the experienced duo of Mick Nolan, 56 (9 fours), and Cole Roscholler, 47 (5 fours), putting on 102 for the opening stand.
They were dismissed in quick succession and this signalled a steady flow of wickets to have Wendouree 5-147.
Heath Pyke, 69no (8 fours), steadied the ship with the valuable down the order knocks by Ash MCafferty 35, and Tom Batters 30 (4 fours).
Sajith Dissanayaka captured 3-67.
GOLDEN POINT 63
BALLARAT-REDAN 61
EAST BALLARAT 523
MT CLEAR 51
Wendouree 45
Darley* 31
Bacchus Marsh 27
Brown Hill* 21
Naps-Sebas 9
Buninyong 9
* Round 12 results not supplied.
MOUNT CLEAR
Matt Ward b Joshua Brown 6
Samuel Harris c Josh Smith b Adam Eddy 9
Thomas Le Lievre c Adam Eddy b Joshua Brown 0
Zack Maple c Jacob Eyers b Josh Smith 14
Jack Jeffrey c Jacob Eyers b Abhilasha Rodrigo 28
Joel Moriarty c Josh Smith b Lewis Hodgins 9
Jacob Smith c Abhilasha Rodrigo b Harry Ganley 51
Grant Trevenen st Jacob Eyers b Abhilasha Rodrigo 21
Ajay Mada c Josh Smith b Joshua Brown 8
Ashley George c Finlay Baker b Joshua Brown 10
Dylan Hocking not out 0
Extras 5
TOTAL 161
Bowling: Adam Eddy 10-2-1-14, Joshua Brown 13.1-1-4-43, Abhilasha Rodrigo 15-3-2-49, Josh Smith 4-0-1-22, Lewis Hodgins 4-0-1-15, Harli Givvens 4-0-0-11, Harry Ganley 4-2-1-15
EAST BALLARAT
Lewis Hodgins c Jack Jeffrey b Ashley George 19
Finlay Baker c Joel Moriarty b Ajay Mada 0
Chris Jerram c Jacob Smith b Grant Trevenen 1
Harry Ganley lbw Ashley George 21
Jacob Eyers c Jacob Smith b Ajay Mada 6
Abhilasha Rodrigo c Jacob Smith b Grant Trevenen 2
Adam Eddy b Ajay Mada 16
Harli Givvens c Jack Jeffrey b: Ashley George 14
Tom Walton c Zack Maple b Ashley George 25
Josh Smith c&b Ashley George 38
Joshua Brown not out 11
Extras 4
TOTAL 157
Bowling: Ajay Mada 14-1-42-3, Grant Trevenen 14-4-30-2, Ashley George 21.5-5-70-5, Zack Maple 3-2-8-0, Thomas Le Lievre 1-0-4-0
NAPOLEONS-SEBASTOPOL
Nathan Doonan c Heath Pyke b Tom Batters 5
Sam Peters lbw Ash McCafferty 0
Daniel Scott not out 73
Sajith Dissanayaka lbw Ash McCafferty 133
Lachlan Sheridan lbw Tom Batters 3
Luke Corden lbw Tom Batters 2
Tom Appleton c Cole Roscholler b Aaron Johns 10
Dylan York run out 2
Harry Peirson run out 3
Jake Scott run out n 0
Zac Healy not out 1
Extras 12
TOTAL 9-244
Bowling: Ash McCafferty 15.5-5-3-31, Tom Batters 14-3-3-44, Tom Godson 11-2-0-32, Aaron Johns 17-6-1-58, Brandon Weatherson 19-3-0-67
WENDOUREE
Cole Roscholler c Luke Corden b Sajith Dissanayaka 47
Mick Nolan c Sajith Dissanayaka b Zac Healy 56
Liam Brady b Sajith Dissanayaka 6
Heath Pyke not out 69
Monty Maloney lbw Luke Corden 5
Liam Wood c Daniel Scott b Luke Corden 1
Ash McCafferty b Harry Peirson 25
Tom Batters c Luke Corden b Sajith Dissanayaka 30
Aaron Johns not out 1
Extras 7
TOTAL 7-247
Bowling: Harry Peirson 16-3-52-1, Luke Corden 20-8-47-2, Dylan York 5-0-31-0, Sajith Dissanayaka 23-6-67-3, Zac Healy 6-1-23-1, Jake Scott 6-0-21-0
GOLDEN POINT
Andrew Falkner b Daniel Lalor 63
Manjula De Zoysa c&b Angus Jones 78
Joshua White c Alex Porter b Jack Powell 29
Joshua Pegg c Angus Jones b Jack Powell 28
Lukas Pegg c Taeje Baker b Hamish Lyle 51
Daniel White c Daniel Lalor b Jack Powell 5
Lachlan Anderson c Alex Porter b Hamish Lyle 21
Darcy Aitken c Alex Porter b Hamish Lyle 17
Mohomed Feshal not out 1
James Lewis not out 0
Extras 6
TOTAL 8-299
Bowling: Hamish Lyle 11-2-3-56, Angus Jones 12-3-1-42, Bradley Croxford 16-5-0-44, Jack Powell 23-4-3-70, Alex Porter 2-0-0-10, Connor Ascough 2-0-0-12, Daniel Lalor 14-2-1-62
BACCHUS MARSH
Alex Porter st Andrew Falkner b Joshua Pegg 11
Thomas Wardell c Joshua White b Daniel White 1
James Lidgett c Andrew Falkner b Daniel White 4
Daniel Lalor Nick Strangio c Lukas Pegg b Manjula De Zoysa 12
Connor Ascough c Andrew Falkner b Daniel White 3
Angus Jones lbw Andrew Warrick 3
Hamish Lyle run out 10
Taeje Baker lbw Darcy Aitken 4
Bradley Croxford not out 41
Jack Powell not out 2
Extras 12
TOTAL 9-258
Bowling: Andrew Warrick 16-6-47-1, Daniel White 9-5-8-3, Joshua Pegg 3-1-7-1, Darcy Aitken 12-3-44-1, Manjula De Zoysa 19-4-63-2, James Lewis
10-1-2-30, Mohomed Feshal 9-0-31-0, Joshua White 2-0-27-0
Details not supplied
BUNINYONG
FIRST INNINGS
Naditha Tissera c Jayden Hayesb Matthew Aikman 5
Justin Irvin c Riley Fisher b Nathan Patrikeos 0
Brad Byrnes c David Cartonb Matthew Aikman 0
Luke Cole c&b Nathan Patrikeos 0
Mitchell Tierney c Riley Fisher b Nathan Patrikeos 5
Clayton Geddes lbw David Carton 18
Campbell Palmer c Riley Fisher b David Carton 1
Brodie Wells c Connor Ronan b Jayden Hayes 3
Tausif Pattan c Robert Hindb Jayden Hayes 1
Hudson Palmer not out 2
Wasim Ali b David Carton 2
TOTAL 42
Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 9-5-3-10, Matthew Aikman 6-5-2-9, David Carton 5.4-0-3-17, Jayden Hayes 3-1-2-3
BALLARAT-REDAN
FIRST INNINGS
Robert Hind not out 55
Randhir Sandhu c Brodie Wells b Hudson Palmer 20
Jayden Hayes c Justin Irvin b Campbell Palmer 7
Zac Jenkins c&b Mitchell Tierney 24
Connor Ronan c Brodie Wells b Hudson Palmer 1
Riley Fisher b Wasim Ali 5
Max Riding not out 23
Extras 7
TOTAL 5-142dec
Bowling: Hudson Palmer 8-0-2-47, Campbell Palmer 6-0-1-37, Mitchell Tierney 4-0-1-33, Wasim Ali 3-0-1-20
BUNINYONG
SECOND INNINGS
Naditha Tissera c Matthew Aikman b Nathan Patrikeos 0
Justin Irvin c Chris Egan b Matthew Aikman 3
Brad Byrnes retired not out 12
Luke Cole lbw Nathan Patrikeos 0
Mitchell Tierney c Connor Ronan b Matthew Aikman 3
Clayton Geddes c Connor Ronan b Matthew Aikman 0
Campbell Palmer run out 6
Brodie Wells c Connor Ronan b Matthew Aikman 4
Tausif Pattan c Riley Fishe b Nathan Patrikeos 0
Hudson Palmer not out 2
Wasim Ali b Nathan Patrikeos 2
Extras 2
TOTAL 9-34
Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 7.3-2-4-13, Matthew Aikman 7-1-4-19
